Samsung's ultra-light 3K laptop puts the Surface Book to shame

Samsung has been quiet on the laptops front throughout the year, but now it's kicking the door down with two Ultra HD notebooks.

First up the Ativ Book 9 Spin is a convertible laptop beauty that features a 13.3-inch, 3,200 x 1,800 display. The QHD+ resolution makes the Samsung Spin just about as sharp as Microsoft's recently released Surface Book – albeit with a slightly wider 16:9 aspect ratio – but this convertible is considerably lighter.

Even without packing a discrete graphics chip, Microsoft's first laptop weighs a substantial 3.36 pounds, whereas the 2.87 pound Spin cuts nearly a quarter of the weight. On top of being lighter, the Spin is incredibly thin measuring only 0.59-inches. Despite its diminutive size, Samsung claims battery life can last up to 7.3 hours

It also incorporates a hinge that's nearly as seamless with an extra flap of aluminum creates a seamless transition between the screen no matter if you're using it as a traditional notebook or a tablet.

Internally the Ativ Book 9 Spin comes packing an Intel Core i7 6500U processor with an 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Price at $1,399 (about £910, AU$1,958), it's definitely one of the more premium laptops that will release in November.

Go big or go home

If you're looking for a bigger system with more power to boot, Samsung has also announced a newly 15.6-inch Ativ Book 9 Pro. It comes with 3,840 x 2,160 resolution display and four two-watt speakers to make it an amazing multi-media laptop

To drive its 4K resolution, the Ativ Book 9 has a high-powered Intel Core i7 6700HQ CPU as well as a Nvidia GeForce GTX 950M graphics chip. To round out the package the Book 9 Pro also incorporates 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Altogether, Samsung has managed to cram all these components into a tight 0.7-inch package that only weighs 4.45 pounds – pretty light for a 15-inch laptop. Also arriving later this month, the Samsung Ativ Book 9 Pro will retail for $1,599 (about £1,040, AU$2,238) and it should give the Dell XPS 15 some stiff competition this holiday.