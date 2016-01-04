Lenovo expands ThinkPad X1 family with new convertible and tablet

Lenovo's X1 product family is growing. At CES 2016, Lenovo introduced three new ThinkPad models under the X1 branding, a new ThinkCentre X1 all-in-one, a ThinkVision X1 display and new ThinkPad X1 accessories.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is Lenovo's fourth generation notebook under the X1 brand, following last year's debut of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Third Generation. Lenovo claims that this is the lightest 14-inch business notebook, and the model has gotten some performance improvements as well.

Now, there is support for up to Intel's sixth generation Skylake Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB NVMe PCIe-based solid state drive. Battery life is rated for up to 11 hours, and there is support for an optional WiGig dock to go wire-free. The notebook measures 13.1 x 9.0 x 0.66 inches (33.3 x 22.9 x 1.7cm) and weighs 2.6 pounds (1179g) with a WQHD screen. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is priced starting at $1,299 (£879, AU$1,778) and will start shipping in February.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga

If you need your laptop to do backflips and still remain thin and light, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is Lenovo's premium business-class convertible. With a 360-degree hinge, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the first convertible with an OLED display. The 14-inch screen sports a WQHD resolution panel and can be used in laptop, stand, tent and tablet modes.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga supports an active digitizer Stylus Pen that recharges inside a port in the notebook. With a five-second charge, you'll get 100 minutes of use.

The X1 Yoga weighs 2.8 pounds (1270g) and shares the same dimensions as the standard ThinkPad X1 Carbon, despite its convertible mechanism. It will be priced starting at $1,449 (£980, AU$1,984), and the ThinkPad X1 Yoga will start shipping this month.

ThinkPad X1 Tablet

The ThinkPad X1 Tablet is a detachable two-in-one convertible that Lenovo is positioning as a Surface Pro 4 competitor for business users. Like the Surface Pro 4, the ThinkPad X1 utilizes a 12-inch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio display, and users will have options for either a full HD+ panel or a higher resolution 2K screen (2,160 x 1,440).

The ThinkPad X1 Tablet can be configured with up to an Intel Skylake m7 processor and 1TB storage. With the keyboard, the system weighs 2.4 pounds (1.1kg), but the tablet portion weighs only 1.75 pounds (795g). The tablet itself is 0.33-inch (8.4mm) thick.

The highlight of the ThinkPad X1 Tablet is that it offers modular versatility. Users can add a Productivity module ($149) to gain an extra five hours of battery life as well as an HDMI and onelink+ ports. The Presenter module ($279) adds a pico projector that can project a 60-inch image from just 2 meters. This module also includes an HDMI port. The 3D imaging model ($149) will allow users to capture 3D scans for graphics work and 3D printing.

The ThinkPad X1 Tablet also supports Lenovo's optional WiGig Dock, so you can connect your tablet to the WiGig Dock wirelessly, freeing your desk of cable clutter.

ThinkCentre X1

Built as slim as a laptop, the ThinkCentre X1 is an all-in-one desktop that won't consume much space on your desk. With the Think series' signature black finish, the ThinkCentre X1 is constructed with a slim 11mm aluminum chassis. The screen features an anti-glare coating and can be angled between -5 and 45 degrees.

The ThinkCentre X1 features a 23.8-inch full HD screen, and users can configure the desktop with up to Intel's Skylake Core i7 processor, 1TB SSHD or 512GB SSD and 16GB DDR4 RAM.

The AIO comes with five USB 3.0 ports, an optional card reader, DisplayPort in and out combo port and LAN port.

The ThinkCentre X1 will be available starting from $1,029 (£696, AU$1,408) when it ships in March.

ThinkVision X1

The ThinkVision X1 is Lenovo's new desktop monitor that features USB-C connectivity. The 27-inch 4K2K (3840 x 2160) resolution display boasts a slim and sleek design, 178-degree viewing angles and 6ms response times.

The monitor features a swiveling full HD webcam, allowing you to capture your best angles. It also has integrated stereo 3W speakers, a four-port USB hub and support for older DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 ports.

The ThinkVision X1 will be available in May for $799, £540, AU$1,094).

X1 accessories

Lenovo also announced several new accessories designed to complement the look and functionality of its ThinkPad X1 notebooks. The ThinkPad X1 Wireless Touch Mouse ($69, £46, AU$94) supports Bluetooth 4.0 and wireless modes, and Lenovo claims the device is great for use as a mouse or as a presenter tool, meaning that it will be a good companion for the ThinkPad X1 Tablet with the Presenter module.

The ThinkPad X1 WiGig dock is a small cube that sits on your desk. You'll be able to plug in your accessories, and your WiGig-enabled tablet or laptop can access those accessories wirelessly. This allows you to have a wire-free connection between your laptop and your hub.

The WiGig Dock ($250, £169, AU$343) supports the 802.11ad wireless format that's up to ten times faster than traditional Wi-Fi. It comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, three USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. It also includes Gigabit Ethernet, Kensington lock and an audio combo jack.

Other accessories include Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 In Ear Headphones ($69, £46, AU$94) that supports Dolby Audio System tuning and a cord wrap as well as a diminutively small ThinkPad 65W Micro Adapter ($80, £54, AU$109), which will help reduce the weight of your gear bag since you don't need to carry a large power brick for travel. Lenovo claims the Micro Adapter is 58% smaller and 50% lighter than a standard power adapter.

All ThinkPad accessories start shipping this month, except the Micro Adapter. The Micro Adapter will be available in April.