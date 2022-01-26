Microsoft sidesteps Xbox Series X scalpers by emailing customers directly

Audio player loading…

With the Xbox Series X still difficult to get hold of, Microsoft has begun emailing Microsoft Store customers with offers to buy a console bundle.

According to The Verge, these emails appear to so far be limited to customers within the US, with the bundles in limited supply as well.

As such, they'll only be available on a first-come, first-served basis so clicking on the link in the email doesn't guarantee that there is stock.

Microsoft is also limiting bundles to one per pre-order, no doubt to help combat against scalpers. Aside from the global chip shortage, scalpers (those that buy console stock en masse to sell at marked-up prices) are a contributing reason why many have struggled to get the new Xbox.

The downside

While this is fortunate news for some people, the caveat is that you have to pay a little extra.

These bundles include the Xbox Series X console, a second controller, and a digital game. The controllers are priced at their usual $59.99, but the selection of games all appear to be full priced despite them being cheaper if you were to buy them separately. Far Cry 6, for example, is an extra $59.99, but it's currently on sale in the Microsoft Store for $35.99.

The extra cost and limited stock isn't entirely ideal, but given stock scarcity in the market generally, this will likely be many's best chance to get an Xbox Series X for themselves without paying an even more ludicrous amount on eBay.

At the time of writing, some eBay listings have the console going upwards of several thousand dollars. There are cheaper alternatives – but they require bidding, which is done to artificially inflate their price even more.