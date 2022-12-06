Microsoft is trying another push to get people to switch to Windows 11

Audio player loading…

With adoption still struggling, Microsoft has found yet another route to push its latest Windows 11 operating system, specifically to users of Windows 10.

The company is hoping that a new out-of-the-box experience, prompting users to upgrade to Windows 11, will make it easier and smoother, as many users may be more likely to conform during setup.

Microsoft explains on a Windows 10 support page (opens in new tab): “an out-of-band update was released to improve the Windows 10… out-of-box experience (OOBE).”

Windows 10 vs 11

The update has rolled out to Home and Professional versions 2004, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, and 22H2 of Windows 10, and will be installed during the Windows OOBE process so long as the device has an Internet connection, according to the post.

Windows 11 installs appeared to have levelled off during the middle of 2022 according to figures posted by Statcounter (opens in new tab), however recent months have seen a healthy uptake to the point that 16% of Windows users have opted for the latest OS. Windows 10 remains the most popular version by a long shot, accounting for a touch under 70% of all installs.

Versions aside, Windows continues to be the most popular desktop OS, making up around three quarters of the market, compared with macOS in second place at 16% and Chrome OS trailing far behind at 2.5%.

The Register reports that many businesses defer deploying the latest operating system until around 18 months have past, at which point it is deemed suitable (and compatible) enough. With that in mind, Windows 11 adoption could get a much needed boost as we near summer 2023.

In contrast, many businesses may be holding off because their current hardware doesn’t meet the stringent requirements that are in place to help Windows 11 be more secure than previous operating systems. This, and ongoing suffering PC sales, may mean that Windows 11 may never be as popular as Microsoft had once hoped.