Microsoft is close to settling its big cloud antitrust case

Over a year has passed since Microsoft was challenged for unfair practices and terms that made it difficult and often costly for its cloud users to go with a competitor - however an end may now be in sight, following reports the tech giant is on the cusp of reaching a deal to settle the case.

A Bloomberg (opens in new tab) (paywall) report suggestsMicrosoft is building on its revised licensing terms introduced in the second half of last year as it seeks to make a deal with the companies that raised the challenge.

It also claims that Microsoft is nearing a settlement with France’s OVHcloud, Italy's Aruba SpA, and the Danish Cloud Community, which would see them suspend their antitrust complaints to the European Commission (EC).

Microsoft antitrust complaints

Problems first arose when the companies had decided that Microsoft’s business practices that made it difficult to migrate to its rivals were anticompetitive, leading to complaints being filed with the EC.

Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith, announced that a revision to the terms that had been described as unfair was coming “within weeks, rather than months or years” - a change that came into force in October 2022.

With the case ongoing, Reuters (opens in new tab) (paywall) reports that the company has recently offered up a “concrete proposal” to change cloud computing practices in order to lay to rest the complaints.

TechRadar Pro has contacted the European Commission, Microsoft, and the three companies that launched the complaint for further comment on the settlement. Aruba and the Danish Cloud Community declined to comment, while the other parties did not immediately respond to our request.

CISPE, of which Aruba is a member along with AWS and a number of other IaaS providers, said it was not part of the settlement, and that it had not seen anything that suggests changes that would go on to ensure fair competition.