Microsoft has fixed the most annoying issue on Outlook for Mac

One of the most irritating parts of using Microsoft Outlook on a Mac could soon be solved thanks to a new update.

Many of us will no doubt use Outlook in a work or professional capacity, but many also use it for personal email, or may have multiple work-focused Outlook email accounts. Making sure you're logged in to the right profile is vital to avoiding any embarrassing mistakes or errors, but if you're juggling several different accounts, this can sometimes be an issue.

However, Microsoft has now revealed a new Profiles feature, which looks to remove any potential stress by hopefully making it super clear exactly which account is active right now, as well as making it easier to switch between them.

Outlook for Mac Profiles

In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the release, Priya Ganta from the Outlook for Mac team explained that the new addition aims to create, "a distraction-free experience across multiple accounts."

Going forward, Outlook for Mac users can now create multiple profiles (such as one for work, one for personal use etc), and select one to use at that moment. Whichever accounts are not selected will no longer show or alert you to any notifications, giving you a break from unnecessary distractions.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Switching between accounts can be done by clicking the new Profiles icon in the navigation bar, or simply by pressing Control + Tab, with Microsoft saying the change will happen in seconds. Users can even automate account switching using Siri, for example activating their personal profile after their working day finishes, and then switching back to a work profile in the morning.

Outlook users can also utilize Apple’s Focus filters for their profiles, meaning they will only receive notifications and see badge counts for the email accounts they choose to use during a particular Focus.

Microsoft says that profiles can be given different themes such as colors to help you differentiate between work and personal accounts, and you can even add different window appearances to make sure you don't slip up.

The feature is available now to Microsoft Insiders running Version 16.70 (Build 23021201) or later. Users will need to have a minimum of two accounts added in the Outlook app to use this feature, and have the latest version of New Outlook for Mac installed.

Here are the best productivity tools for your workplace

Via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)