Microsoft Defender offers your enterprise a welcome security boost

Audio player loading…

Microsoft’s Defender for Endpoint, the company’s endpoint security platform, is being updated to better help protect organizations from ransomware and other cyberthreats.

In a recent announcement (opens in new tab), the company said that by having some features on by default, businesses will stand a better chance against evolving cyberattacks with a feature it simply calls “Built-in protection”.

“In order for the best protection from ransomware and other cyberthreats to be in place, certain settings must be configured,” the Redmond giant explained. “Built-in protection can help by providing you with default settings for better protection.”

Opting out

Built-in protection is described as a “set of default settings” the company is rolling out for Defender for Endpoint. Tamper Protection is one such setting, but Microsoft said other default settings would be coming soon.

Defender for Endpoint users can expect to receive two types of notifications: a message center post announcing the imminent arrival of Built-in protection, and a banner in the Microsoft 365 Defender portal announcing the automatic activation of Tamper Protection.

In case you were wondering, you can still opt-out of Built-in protection by specifying your own security settings, Microsoft explained. However, the company does not recommend it.

“Tamper Protection provides you with better ransomware protection. You must be a global administrator or security administrator to perform the following procedure,” it warns.

Still, those wishing to turn the feature off can head over to the Microsoft 365 Defender portal, navigate to Settings > Endpoints > Advanced features, and set Tamper Protection to On (if it’s not On already), hit Save, and then set Tamper Protection to Off (and save, again).

The built-in protection feature began rolling out to Defender for Office 365 users November last year, which protects users from suspicious links and attachments in emails.

Here's our rundown of the best internet security suites around

Via: BleepingComputer (opens in new tab)