Maze ransomware hits insurance giant Chubb

The Switzerland-based cybersecurity insurance provider Chubb, which helps businesses deal with data breaches, has revealed that is has fallen victim to a data breach itself.

The insurance giant is currently investigating a “security incident” that involves unauthorized access to data belonging to an unnamed third party.

Chubb spokesperson Jeffrey Zack told TechCrunch that the company had “no evidence” that the incident affected its own network which “remains fully operational”.

However, Zack did not comment further on the matter to the news outlet nor did he say if any of Chubb's customers were affected by the incident.

Maze ransomware

TechCrunch first learned of the breach from Brett Callow who works as a threat analyst at the security firm Emsisoft. According to Callow, the security incident was the result of a data-stealing ransomware attack launched by the Maze ransomware group.

The Maze ransomware can be particularly damaging to businesses as it not only spreads across a network infecting and encrypting every computer connected to it but the ransomware also exfiltrates the data contained on those machines and sends it back to the attackers' servers. The data is then held for ransom and if an organization decides not to pay, the attackers publish all of the files Maze has obtained online.

Callow also revealed that the attackers behind Chubb's security incident posted a listing on their website in which they claimed to have stolen data from the company in March. This listing appears to be legitimate as it includes the names and email addresses of three of the company's senior executives, including its CEO Evan Greenberg.

As of now, the Maze ransomware group has not yet published any of the files they've stolen from Chubb but this could change if the company decides not to pay the ransom.

