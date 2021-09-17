Mobile Industry Extra: September 2021

Refresh

(Image credit: ready made / Pexels) Genuine Solutions partners with British Exporters Association Mobile distribution and services provider Genuine Solutions is working with the British Exporters Association (BExA) to help recycle old technology. The company will recycle and redistribute old devices from BExA members and give proceeds to a nominated charity of choice.

(Image credit: Pixabay) Matt Warman is no longer Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman has confirmed he is no longer Digital Infrastructure Minister following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle. No replacement has been named. Meanwhile John Whittingdale has been ousted as Media and Data minister.

(Image credit: UK Parliament) Nadine Dorries appointed UK culture secretary Former health minister Nadine Dorries has been appointed as culture secretary, assuming responsibility for the UK’s digital strategy, including 5G and full fibre broadband. She takes over from Oliver Dowden who has moved on to become Co-Conservative party Chairman after 18 months at DCMS.