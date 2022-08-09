Live

Mobile Industry Extra: August 2022

News in brief and job news from across the mobile industry

BT Sport Innovate 21

PwC fined £1.8m over BT Italy fraud

PWC has received a £1.75 million fine for failing to properly scrutinise BT’s accounts in 2017. BT eventually uncovered an accounting scandal that resulted in a £513 million write down.

Genuine Solutions

Genuine Solutions completes management buyout and appoints new CEO

Mobile industry services firm Genuine Solutions has appointed Paul Crossman as its new chief executive following a management buyout. Crossman joined the business as part of the Relove Technology acquisition and replaces founder Christian McBride who will remain as a shareholder. 