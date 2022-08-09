Live
Mobile Industry Extra: August 2022
News in brief and job news from across the mobile industry
By Steve McCaskill published
Got some industry news, made a new appointment or signed a new partnership? Then we want to hear from you - get in touch!
PwC fined £1.8m over BT Italy fraud
PWC has received a £1.75 million fine for failing to properly scrutinise BT’s accounts in 2017. BT eventually uncovered an accounting scandal that resulted in a £513 million write down.
Genuine Solutions completes management buyout and appoints new CEO
Mobile industry services firm Genuine Solutions has appointed Paul Crossman as its new chief executive following a management buyout. Crossman joined the business as part of the Relove Technology acquisition and replaces founder Christian McBride who will remain as a shareholder.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.