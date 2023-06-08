John Carpenter's Toxic Commando is every bit as chaotic as you'd hope for

We've just had our first look at John Carpenter's Toxic Commando which features bloody zombies, brutal shooting, and 80's rock hits for the tone that's perfect for the horror legend. The game is scheduled for a 2024 release.

The mastermind behind such classics as Halloween and The Thing has lent his influence to what could very well be one of the best FPS games of all time. It strikes a similar note to zombie shooters such as Left 4 Dead and Killing Floor with its fast movement speed, realistic weapons with colorful background contrast, and vehicular slaughter.

The full trailer down below shows off more of what you can expect from the Vampires and They Live director. Fans of 80's action and horror flicks are likely to get a kick out of this one, and we can't wait to see what it's all about in the next few months leading up to the full release.

While E3 2023 isn't going ahead this year, that hasn't slowed down the momentum of the summer games showcase. There's a lot to look forward to and we'll be bringing you all you need to see so you don't miss a thing.