iOS 14 update will tell you if your password is too easy to guess

Users upgrading to iOS 14 will be able to benefit from stronger password protection than ever before, Apple has revealed.

The latest iteration of Apple's mobile software will include an upgraded system to ensure passwords stay protected, as well as a load of new suggestions and tools to help stop leaks.

Apple is hoping this helps iOS 14 to continue the company's run as a security leader, with the company famously championing how its products are often safer than Windows devices.

iOS 14 passwords

The security boost comes via the upgraded iCloud Keychain feature on iOS 14. Located in the Settings menu on iPhone and iPad devices, this service stores and syncs a website and app passwords on iCloud.

For the first time, there's a new tool which will alert users if their passwords have any issues, including if it's too simple or too common, including warnings such as "this password is too easy to guess" and "many people use this password".

Forming part of a new "Security Recommendations" menu, iCloud Keychain will also be able to send alerts concerning whether a user's passwords have been leaked in a data breach. This allows users to quickly change their account details on the affected site in order to stay safe from any potential cybercrime risk.

Apple says it is able to offer this service, which is also included in macOS Big Sur, thanks to some clever tools within Safari. The company's browser uses, "strong cryptographic techniques" to regularly check passwords and derivations against a list of breached passwords. This information is never revealed, even to Apple, the company says, with alerts then delivered directly to the user.

The launch comes soon after Apple released a number of free open source resources to help drive development of stronger password manager tools.

Available to download on GitHub for free, Password Manager Resources looks to help app developers build more effective services that, "create strong passwords that are compatible with popular websites".

Best password managers in 2020 : Free, paid and business apps for secure password lists

Via 9to5Mac