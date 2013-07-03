EE unveils new shared plans for small businesses

EE is making its push to open up the small business market for its 4G service with a bunch of new plans to become available on July 17.

It says the shared 4GEE plans will give small businesses the option to connect up to five devices on a single contract, and open the door for employees to share data with colleagues or across several of their own devices.

Customers can choose an initial 4GEE phone plan for their own device and up to four more at additional cost.

Pricing starts at £31 per month for 500MB of data, rising to £36 for 750MB, £41 for 2GB, £46 for 10GB, and £51 for 20GB. Users wanting unlimited data and calls with their plan will have to opt for a new 4G handset, which adds on a minimum of £18 per month.

Extra phones

Customers can add an existing 3G or 4G phone to their 4GEE phone plan from £12 per month SIM free on a minimum contract of 12 months, which gives the new addition access to unlimited calls and texts in addition to shared data. Alternatively, a 4G device can be added to the plan starting from £22 per month on a minimum 24 month contract.

An additional 1GB of data can be added onto the plan at a cost of £12 per month per user, which increases as customers upgrade to larger data pots.

EE says the sharing option will allow businesses to cut costs, giving the example that a small business sharing 8GB of data between four handsets saves £19 per month compared with the equivalent individual 4GEE plans.

Summer campaign

It is also running a summer promotion for small businesses offering double speed 4G with bigger data allowances from 17 July. Businesses that sign up to a 24 month 4GEE phone plan before 30 September will bag both double speed 4G and a data allowance double the size of standard plans for the duration of the contract. Prices range from £30 per month for 2GB of data up to £50 per month for 32GB.

The company is offering extra bonuses for those signed up to small business Shared 4GEE Plans in the form of next day warranty replacement, UK-based customer services, Clone Phone Lite and 2-4-1 cinema tickets with EE Film.

EE has also confirmed it will be boosting the speed of its 4G service free to 4GEE business customers in 12 major UK cities from tomorrow: Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Nottingham and Sheffield.

Users will see a theoretical top download speed of 150Mbps, which the company claims is on par with those available in South Korea, while current average speeds will be doubled to between 24Mbps and 30Mbps.