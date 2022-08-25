HP's newest LaserJet Pro printer targets SMBs with super-smart printing tools

Audio player loading…

HP has looked to give small businesses a welcome printing boost by bundling some of its most handy offerings with its latest SMB-focused printers.

The company has revealed HP+ and Instant Ink will be included with the new HP LaserJet Pro Series printers for small businesses .

The most notable features of this SMB-focused lineup include the likes of the HP+ Smart Admin Dashboard, automated services, multi-user functionality, built-in security, and a compact form factor that means it can fit into any office space.

Effortless management

The goal of the move appears to be making printer management effortless so that smaller firms can worry less about IT and focus instead on making the business succeed.

“Entrepreneurs need printing to be effortless – from the set-up process to ordering supplies to monitoring security,” noted HP Global Head of Print Hardware Xavier Garcia.“HP+ and Instant Ink, combined with the new HP LaserJet Pro series, is an intuitive printing system requiring minimal management so small business owners can dedicate their time and energy to growing their businesses.”

HP also referenced a recent study by Morning Consult that surveyed small business owners, finding 80% percent are reliant on printing to operate their business, subsequently, 55% are without time to manage technology in general.

Focusing on SMB

Elsewhere, there's advanced security features with 24/7 Wolf Pro Security, enhanced productivity with integrated apps and high-speed printing options.

There's also HP’s Forest First printing - which, according to the company, thanks to its partnership with NGO partners such as the World Wildlife Fund, means that for every page printed out of your printers, the company will contribute to the restoration, protection, and responsible management of forests.

HP LaserJet Pro 3000 and 4000 are available in the US and Canada now and will be brought to Europe later this year.