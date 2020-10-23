Home security system owners more likely to purchase smart home devices

There's a growing link in the relationship between smart home devices and home security systems, new research has claimed.

According to a study conducted by Parks Associates, nearly two thirds (63%) of security system owners plan to install a smart home device over the next 12 months, compared to 40% of all broadband households in the US.

"Security system owners and intenders show greater appreciation for technology solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jennifer Kent, Senior Director at Parks Associates.

"They are also more likely to have a home improvement project planned now, and while COVID-19 has caused some households to avoid projects that bring installers into the home, 23% of security system owners scheduled a project with a contractor or service provider at their house. Companies with the flexibility to offer DIY and professional installation options will have an advantage in this market."

The new normal

With many individuals spending more time than ever in their homes due to the pandemic, the temptation to start a home improvement project has never been higher. This, in turn, has led to an increase in home security devices.

Notably, the Parks Associates study also found that US homeowners are moving towards self-installation for their security systems, with just 39% of individuals that intend to make a purchase opting for professional installation.

"Security providers that can offer reduced pricing during this extraordinary time will benefit in sales and reputation among both new and current customers," Kent added. "Currently 32% of professional monitoring subscribers report getting some payment relief from their provider."