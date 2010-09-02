Toshiba unveils 3D Blu-ray player - BDX3100KB

Toshiba has announced its first 3D-enabled Blu-ray player, with the BDX3100KB announced alongside the BDX1100KB.

Toshiba's first Blu-ray player with 3D playback offers what the company describes as an immersive and three-dimensional experience.

"When connected to a 3D TV, the BDX3100KB enables users to enjoy a whole new kind of home cinema, with greater depth of field and enriched colour production," adds Toshiba's release.

Full HD 24p

The BDX3100KB provides Full HD 1920x1080p 3D output with Blu-ray movies played back at 24 frames per second.

"A 3D-capable HDMI port allows output of 3D content from Blu-ray 3D discs to a 3D capable TV set, allowing users to enjoy a fully immersive home cinema experience," adds Tosh.

The less featured BDX1100KB offers 1080p upscaling, 1024p/24p playback, BD-Live and Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD - like its more expensive brother - but does not have 3D capability.

The BDX3100KB and BDX1100KB from Toshiba have been given a UK release date of October 2010, with prices yet to be announced.