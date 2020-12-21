Grab this HD Wi-Fi video camera for 20% off at Amazon

Video surveillance company SpotCam is offering the SpotCam Eva 2 wireless home security camera for 20% off this holiday season.

The camera is on sale at Amazon for just $39.20 (roughly £30/AU$50), down from $49.00 when you use the code VBTB77ZB at checkout. Just note, the promotion is only valid until January 4, 2021, so you don't have a massive window.

This HD Wi-Fi video surveillance camera offers features such as pan and tilt, as well as real-time alerts when motion or sound is detected.

The SpotCam Eva 2 also boasts Automatic Human Tracking, instant motion and free Fulltime Cloud Recording, and it has 8 high-power IR LEDs to make night vision possible.

This surveillance camera is also super easy to set up, and pan and tilt can be controlled by SpotCam's mobile app. It offers both convenience and security - a combination most modern homes can benefit from.

Why is this a good deal?

The SpotCam Eva 2 Wireless Home Security Camera lets users save their videos and store them for future use, as well as watch footage in real-time with just one click.

This holiday deal makes this already affordable security camera even cheaper, so grab it while the promotion lasts.