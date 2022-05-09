Google Cloud is launching a Web3 team

Audio player loading…

Google Cloud is reportedly in the process of forming a team aimed at building services for developers looking to create blockchain applications and other Web3 tools.

According to an email from VP, GM and head of platform at Google Cloud, Amit Zavery seen by CNBC, the search giant wants to make Google Cloud Platform the first choice for developers working in this emerging field.

Although the world has only begun to embrace Web3, Zavery noted that it is already a market with tremendous potential and that the company’s customers have asked it to increase support for both Web3 and crypto-related technologies.

Based on a recent survey of 595 developers from Stack Overflow, 85 percent of participants have yet to build any applications or software that utilize a blockchain. However, with Google Cloud set to make it easier for developers to build Web3 apps and services using its tools, this could soon change.

In an effort to gain an advantage over AWS, Microsoft Azure and even Alibaba Cloud in the ongoing cloud wars, Google wants to offer backend services to developers interested in making their own Web3 software.

In an interview with CNBC, Zavery said that the company isn’t trying to be part of the cryptocurrency wave directly and instead wants to provide technologies for companies to use so that they can leverage the distributed nature of Web3 for themselves.

Zavery also told the news outlet that Google could come up with a system that other companies can use to make it easier for end users to explore and access blockchain data. At the same time, the company wants to simplify the process of building and running blockchain nodes for validating and recording transactions.

While blockchain first became popularized alongside the rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, blockchain applications are quickly becoming mainstream in industries such as financial services and retail where a public ledger could be the ideal solution for recording and storing transactions.

We’ll have to wait for Google Cloud to formally announce its new Web3 team but just the fact that the company is working on making services to help developers build Web3 applications could give the next version of the internet a huge boost.

Via CNBC