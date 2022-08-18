Google Cloud is closing IoT Core, leaving user devices stranded

Audio player loading…

Google has warned its IoT Core service is shutting down, giving users one year to find an alternative service.

In a move that the company hopes will provide its customers with a better experience, Google is passing the buck to other third-party companies.

“Since launching IoT Core, it has become clear that our customers’ needs could be better served by our network of partners that specialize in IoT applications and services," a spokesperson explained.

Google Cloud IoT Core closing

“We have worked extensively to provide customers with migration options and solution alternatives, and are providing a year-long runway before IoT Core is discontinued.”

Reading between the lines, TechCrunch (opens in new tab) highlights that this is a response to a reputation that Google has obtained with regards to “suddenly shutting down services.”

A blog post on the company’s website issued in July 2021 reads: “If a deprecation or breaking change is inevitable, then the burden is on us to make the migration as effortless as possible.”

The news could spell out a shift away from Google, with both Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft offering alternatives. Because many users prefer to keep their technology solutions under one roof, it’s possible that users could migrate fully to one of Google’s rival companies.

The closure of IoT Core is also a particular perplexing choice, with significant growth in the Internet of things in recent years which is predicted to continue as more businesses and individuals commit to online lives.

This isn’t the first time that Google has disappointed existing users - just recently, the threat to end free legacy G Suite accounts resulted in legal action against the company.