Get up to 40% off your password manager with this awesome Keeper Security deal

Setting one password for several websites is an easy trap to fall into. Any guide you read about staying safe online will tell you it's a terrible idea, making life easy for hackers to breach your security and privacy. Thankfully, getting one of the best password manager is a straightforward way to protect your online activity.

And with Keeper Security's latest discounts, managing your passwords just became very affordable. You can currently get 40% off the Keeper Unlimited plan which helps you generate super secure passwords, login with fingerprint or face ID, manage unlimited passwords and much more. However if you want this deal you'll have to hurry as it ends on Sunday, March 1.

Looking to keep more than just your password secure? Selecting Keeper Family plan with its 30% discount, gives you a generous 10GB of data to secure your sensitive and private files.

And if that isn't enough you could always select the Keeper Family Bundle plan which has 30% off too, and is the all inclusive bundle. There's way too much to tell you about here, but we have all the info below.

Not only are these great discounts, they're all on a provider which we rank the third best overall password manager (see our full review here). Keeper Security is a premium product which alerts you if any of your passwords are weak and if any of them appear in a security breach and has 24/7 customer support.

Still not sold? Keep reading to get all three deals in full.

These ace password security deals in full:

Keeper Unlimited Plan | $29.99 $20.99/£12.59 a year | 1 user | 40% off

This is ideal for individual use as it only allows for one user per account, yet it's still feature packed. With this plan you're looking at getting automatically generated secure passwords, stored identity and payment information, emergency access and more. All of this for $20.99 a year or the equivalent of just $1.75 a month. Note that when this deal expires on March 1, it will revert to just 30% off like the other two plans below.View Deal

Keeper Family Plan | $59.99 $41.99/£31.49 a year | 5 users | 30% off

Excellent value for money, this plan allows for multiple users (up to 5 on one device) so it's great for families or groups trying to break down the costs. For $41.99 a year or the equivalent of $3.50 a month - you're looking at getting an extra 10GB, a web app, emergency access, unlimited storage of identity and payment information, secure record sharing and plenty more.

Keeper Family Bundle Plan | $135.98 $95.18/£70.67 a year | 5 users | 30% off

Deemed by Keeper Security as the provider's best plan, the Family Bundle is ideal for anyone looking for an all inclusive plan on password managing. With this deal you'd be getting everything in the Keeper Family plan, a KeeperChat private messenger (so you can chat securely and privately online), secure file storage and a BreachWatch dark web monitoring! This last feature is especially impressive as it constantly scans your Keeper Vaults for passwords that may have been exposed on the dark web and if so you'll be notified immediately.

