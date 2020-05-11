Get free cloud storage with this great password manager deal

Using one password for several websites is an easy trap to fall into. Any guide to staying safe online will tell you it's a terrible idea, making it simple for hackers to compromise your accounts. Thankfully, using a high-quality password manager is a straightforward way to protect your online activity.

Keeper Family Plan | $179.97 $125.98 for 3 years | 5 users

(roughly £95/AU$195)

Excellent value for money, this plan allows for up to 5 users on one device, so it's great for families. For $41.99 a year (or the equivalent of $3.50 a month), you'll receive all the features from the Unlimited Plan, plus 10GB file storage, web app, secure record sharing and plenty more.

View Deal

With Keeper Security's latest discounts, managing your passwords just became extremely affordable. The Keeper Unlimited plan is currently available at a 30% discount, allowing you to generate secure passwords, log in with fingerprint or face ID, manage unlimited account credentials and more.

Looking to keep your passwords secure across multiple users? Keeper Family plan (also at 30% off) allows for up to five users, and also provides a generous 10GB cloud storage capacity, so each can secure their sensitive files on five private vaults.

Here's our list of the best antivirus services of 2020

Check our our list of the best VPN services on the market

We've built a list of the best anti-malware software around

Found a better deal? Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.

Both Keeper Security plans alert you to weak passwords and security breaches - and also boast 24/7 customer support to boot.

Not only are these great discounts, but Keeper is also one of the most trusted password manager providers around.