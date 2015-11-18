Deus Ex: Mankind Divided has been delayed into late 2016

Eidos Montreal has announced that Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the follow-up to Human Revolution, has been pushed back from February 23 to August 23, 2016.

That's an extra six months before you can step back into the shoes of Adam Jensen and start hunting augmented terrorists.

"We're confident and proud of the game so far," read a statement from Eidos Montreal studio head David Anfossi. "However, as we are now playing through the game in full we can see that it will require more time in post-production for tuning, iterations and refinement to meet our high standards."

The game will launch on PS4, Xbox One and PC and will be published by Square Enix.

"We are sorry to disappoint you with this news, and also thank you for all of your support and comments," added Anfossi. "This game is a huge part of our lives, and we don't want to compromise on its quality.

"So please be patient with us a little longer, and thanks as always for your passion and support - through thick and thin. It's a huge responsibility to work on Deus Ex Mankind Divided - we know, but also a huge privilege. We're determined to deliver the best game we can."