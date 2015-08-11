PlayStation Plus is hiking up its prices next month

Sony has confirmed to TechRadar that, as of 1 September 2015, it will be altering its PlayStation Plus prices in the UK.

The one year subscription will remain at £39.99, but the one-month option will rise from £5.49 to £5.99, while the three-month package will jump from £11.99 to £14.99.

The new pricing structure might mean people are more tempted by the yearly option. However, for now, there's no word if America and other countries will also be affected.

Sony told us in a statement:

"We are dedicated to bringing PlayStation Plus members the best possible service with the most compelling content.

"From 1st September 2015 we will be increasing the price of monthly and three month PlayStation Plus subscriptions in line with market conditions. We will continue to invest in PS Plus to ensure an unparalleled experience, featuring the best quality games and features."

