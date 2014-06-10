'Project Beast' revealed as Bloodborne, with Dark Souls creator on board

Surprising no one but pleasing many, Sony finally revealed Bloodborne during its E3 2014 press conference.

From Demon's Souls and Dark Souls developer From Software, Bloodborne follows in the footsteps of those games, but does not appear to be a direct sequel.

And lucky for fans, series creator Hidetaka MIyazaki is once again at the helm, after leaving development of Dark Souls 2 to others within the company.

A beast of a game

The game leaked weeks ago as "Project Beast." Sony's involvement was no secret, but the company's rocky history with the series - the first game was published by Atlus, after Sony turned it down - made speculation run rampant.

Some even predicted it would be a direct sequel to Demon's Souls, the only game in the Souls series to be exclusive to PlayStation.

While Bloodborne appears at this stage to be unrelated to From's earlier games, the footage proved it will have a similar dark horror fantasy atmosphere, with shambling undead, zombie dogs and hulking beasts aplenty.

Bloodborne is scheduled for a 2015 release. And yes, it has shotguns. Get excited, Souls fans.