Freshworks relaunches its CRM platform

Freshworks, the California-based customer engagement firm, has announced the launch of a new CRM solution.

Freshworks CRM, which replaces Freshsales, also incorporates features previously included within the firm’s Freshmarketer marketing automation tool.

Powered by Freddy AI, Freshworks CRM provides businesses with smarter insight into customer engagement. Marketers will find it easier to find leads, close deals and developer relationships with existing customers.

Legacy CRM solutions have often failed due to poor data access and difficult user interfaces. Freshworks CRM promises to deliver an industry-first offering by collating all marketing and sales data in a single dashboard, along with AI-supported insights.

Freshening up

“Freshworks CRM delivers upon the original promise of CRM: a single solution that combines AI-driven data, insights and intelligence and puts the customer front and center of business goals,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks.

“We built Freshworks CRM to harness the power of data and create immediate value, challenging legacy CRM solutions that have failed sales teams with clunky interfaces and incomplete data."

As CRM solutions have developed, they have increasingly offered marketers with insights that not only evaluate past customer interactions but look forward at potential future sales. Freshworks CRM, for example, offers predictive lead scoring that can be customised depending on a company’s needs.

Freshworks CRM users will also gain access to Slack and Teams integrations, auto-assignment, lead-generation bots, conversation reports and a host of other features. The software is available for $29 per user, per month, increasing to $125 per user, per month for businesses that want access to the additional features that come with the Enterprise plan.

Via TechCrunch