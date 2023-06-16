FPS made by four people tops Steam charts with massive 254 player battles

BattleBit Remastered's low-polygon high-player conflicts have secured pride of place at the top of Steam's sales charts.

Something of a sleeper hit, BattleBit Remastered, is a minimalist first-person shooter, allowing players to engage in large-scale battles with up to 254 people. Despite having been designed by only four developers, BattleBit Remastered punches well above its weight offering a highly accessible FPS experience that gives even the best Steam games a run for their money.

At just $15 USD / £12.79 GBP, BattleBit Remastered is surprisingly affordable, offering a low bar to entry for prospective players. Given that Steam ranks games by revenue rather than copies sold, it's safe to say that the indie FPS is currently outperforming the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Halo: Infinite, at least when it comes to revenue generated on Valve's PC platform.

Despite its humble-looking, Roblox-adjacent graphics, BattleBit Remastered presents an undoubtedly modern take on the mass FPS genre, offering destructible terrain, and vehicle combat across its impressively large maps.

There are even multiple classes, including a much-sought-after Medic, as well as buildable structures and in-game proximity chat mechanics, allowing for communication with "both friendlies and enemies".

The title also boasts an active Discord community, encouraging players to join clans, fostering the kind of social interactions that wouldn't be out of place in and around the likes of Battlefield or ARMA.

BattleBit: Remastered includes over 19 maps, and over 45 weapons. Though the game is still very much in Early Access, it seems to offer a significant amount of content which, considering its low cost, may very well be worth the price of entry for FPS fans.

BattleBit: Remastered was released at a dicey time, placing it in direct competition with Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 current content cycle. However, it would appear that BattleBit has more than stepped up to the plate, offering a breath of fresh air in the crowded roster of best FPS games.