Flexible working is now more important than holidays for new jobseekers

Audio player loading…

Workers are increasingly prioritizing workplace flexibility when it comes to their job search, even placing it above holiday allowance, new research has found.

A report from SD Worx indicated that a growing number of businesses are now looking into workplace absences and working times to monitor efficiency and productivity.

It found that around one-third of European countries use employee self-service tools which allow staff to log their own working data, opening up the option of putting them in charge of their working hours and how they use their time. They’re also a center for logging absence requests, submitting expenses, and consulting remuneration.

TechRadar Pro needs you! (opens in new tab)

We want to build a better website for our readers, and we need your help! You can do your bit by filling out our survey (opens in new tab) and telling us your opinions and views about the tech industry in 2023. It will only take a few minutes and all your answers will be anonymous and confidential. Thank you again for helping us make TechRadar Pro even better. D. Athow, Managing Editor

Companies that offer flexible working

The survey of more than 4,000 UK and European companies found that 47% of workers rate working hours and flexible forms of working especially highly in their search for a career change.

“At a time when businesses face a myriad of challenges - from winning the war on talent, to tackling rising costs and ensuring smooth employee relationships in a hybrid world - workforce management tools offer essential solutions to often complex business challenges," noted UK Country Lead at SD Worx, Rachel Clough.

However, not all countries are equal, and France is highlighted a number of times in the study as a country that ranks less faovrably than other European countries, particularly for its takeup of time management systems and other self-service tools for workers.

If a career change is too tame and a country change is more your style, the Nordic regions and Ireland scores are most desirable.

SD Worx reckons that by providing the right tools it can enable companies to offer a more flexible working environment, helping them to retain existing staff and attract new talent.