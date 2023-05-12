Final Fantasy 16 is taking accessibility seriously, showing off features in new trailer

Square Enix has unveiled a new trailer for Final Fantasy 16, showing off accessibility-friendly Story-Focused Mode.

Releasing for the PS5 on June 22, Final Fantasy 16 is just around the corner, and fans all over the world are getting ready to enjoy Square Enix’s latest offering. However, unlike the majority of previous titles in the series, Final Fantasy 16 has moved away from the traditional turn-based combat formula. Like Final Fantasy 15 before it, the developers have opted for a real-time combat system with an emphasis on cinematic action.

However, Square Enix has not left fans in the cold and is offering a gentler Story-Focused Mode for those less familiar or less comfortable with real-time battles. The mode slows down the pace of combat, slowing down time so players can dodge and attack more easily, while also offering an auto-evade option. The trailer also hints that “multiple accessibility options can be tailored this way, allowing players of all skill levels to experience [protagonist] Clive’s story without sacrificing the fun.”

Looking at the trailer (opens in new tab), the new mode seems to replace more challenging mechanics with Quick Time challenges, a welcome change for those looking for an easier ride.

Access granted

Accessibility remains a crucial part of modern game design and, while it is impossible to design a gameplay system that can mean all things to all people, it is excellent to see more developers taking accessibility seriously.

Difficulty modes have existed in video games since the medium's beginning, accommodating players of different skill levels. However, Final Fantasy 16 is going one step further with its accessibility options by allowing players to customize the combat experience to fit their needs.

On top of these welcome new features, Final Fantasy 16 also boasts the timely accessories system, which allows players to equip accessories that make the game easier in specific ways. If there’s a particular mechanic that you don’t get on with, you can sidestep it while keeping others that you might enjoy.

Since its earliest incarnations, Final Fantasy has been all about immersive storytelling and generous worldbuilding. It’s great to see that Square Enix isn’t allowing the addition of a more action-oriented combat system detract from its commitment to delivering these experiences to all sorts of different people.

It’s my hope that the trend we’re seeing towards improved accessibility across the medium will help ensure that these great experiences reach wider audiences and touch the lives of a broader range of people. After all: video games are for everyone.