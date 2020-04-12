Etisalat offers free eLife services for three months to stay entertained at home

UAE-based telecom operator Etisalat is offering free eLife services for three months to stay connected and get entertained at home due to coronavirus outbreak.

TechRadar Middle East reported about two-week ago that the telco is planning to offer the Life services free for a limited time.

Subscribers can get eLife TV box with free On-demand movies, free three months subscriptions in StarzPlay, free three months subscriptions in premium TV add-ons like Arabia, Pinoy, Asiana and Western, and free access to OSN El Farq channels until the end of April.

Moreover, subscribers can also upgrade to eLife unlimited plan starting from 250Mbps and the telco will pay the difference for the first three months.

They [subscribers] can downgrade without any penalty to their original plan if the upgrade period runs from March 19 till the end of June 2020.

To avail the benefits, SMS “ELIFE” to 1204.