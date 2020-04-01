Free and unlimited VoIP calling for two months for Etisalat subscribers in UAE

UAE telecom operator – Etisalat – is offering free voice and video calls over the internet (VoIP) for two months to its residents.

In a message sent to subscribers, it said: “To stay in touch with your loved ones during these challenging times, subscribe to the Monthly Internet Calling Plan service for free in April and May, and enjoy voice and video calls with the supported apps”.

To subscribe, SMS “ICP” to 1012.

The supported apps are Botim, Voico UAE and HiU Messenger.

Old VoIP subscribers have to unsubscribe first and opt-in again, otherwise, it will be as a paid service.

There are rumours in the market that Home eLife version will be launched for free too.

Both the telecom operators recently provided access to remote learning applications (Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, Blackboard and Zoom) on the fixed network and Microsoft Teams, Blackboard and Zoom on the mobile network.