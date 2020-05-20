Etisalat Group CEO resigns after 28 years

Etisalat Group’s Chief Executive Officer Saleh Al Abdooli has submitted his resignation after 28 years.

The telecom operator said in a statement that it was due to personal reasons.

Al Abdooli began his career with Etisalat as an Engineer for Mobile Systems Planning in 1992. For eight years after his appointment, Al Abdooli served the company in various roles and was promoted as the Chief Engineer of Mobile Systems Planning. In 2001, he was appointed as the Managing Engineer for Mobile Systems.

In this role, he was responsible for all activities pertaining to planning, design, optimization, operations, maintenance, installation and quality assurance across the company network.

Al Abdooli was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat’s operations in the UAE in February 2012 and was named the Group CEO in March 2016.

The Board of Directors accepted his resignation and appointed Eng. Hatem Dowidar as Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Group.

Dowidar is currently the CEO International of Etisalat.