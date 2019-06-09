Elden Ring from George R.R. Martin could be the Dark Souls Game of Thrones fans dream of

Gamers are already getting something huge from E3 2019 in the form of Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order. But, for gamers that don't want to go to space, Microsoft's E3 keynote also brings with it another game to get hyped for: Elden Ring.

This new game is a George R.R. Martin project that was recently leaked, and Microsoft's presentation finally confirms it. Elden Ring is create by FromSoftware, the studio behind the Dark Souls franchise, Bloodbourne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. So, it's likely to combine all the brutality of Dark Souls with the narrative genius of Game of Thrones.

The new trailer for Elden Rings doesn't give away anything in terms of gameplay, but with more than one sword shown and a spear and hammer given screen time, it looks like it will be as melee focused as FromSoftware's past games.

Elden Ring will take place in a game world created by FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin. And, while there may have been some hopes for a game less bleak than past FromSoftware games on account of Martin's influence, the trailer paints as bleak a world as any found in past FromSoftware games.

We see humans crumbling, falling apart, and characters attaching severed limbs to their bodies only for those limbs to reanimate. There are fiery red skies, massive enemies, and battlefields littered with corpses.

The trailer came with the following narration:

"I doubt you could even imagine it. That which commanded the stars giving life its fullest brilliance. The Elden Ring. Oh, Elden Ring, shattered by someone or something. Don't tell me you don't see it. Look up at the sky. It burns."

While many games at Microsoft's keynote had release dates attached, Elden Ring didn't. It will come to Xbox One and Windows PC though, suggesting it may launch before the new Xbox Project Scarlett console launches in late 2020.