Diablo 4 gets PC requirements from hell, requires 32GB of RAM for 4K

Activision Blizzard has published a long blog post all about Diablo 4 on its official website, detailing the various mechanics revolving around character builds, character creation, gear, and more.

The publisher also revealed the PC system requirements to play the game – three main tiers and one Ultra tier of requirements depending on player preference and hardware specs – and one of them is particularly interesting.

The Ultra 4K tier, which will net you the biggest gains in performance but requires the most demanding specs, necessitates that you have 32GB of RAM in order to play Diablo 4 in the highest resolution possible. That's a big ask, and many gamers may not be able to either meet the required memory, and so won't be able to take full advantage of 4K gaming. Regardless, it’s one of several options that gamers can choose from, with the others being far more reasonable.

The requirements have been announced just ahead of Diablo 4’s ‘Server Slam’ weekend, which runs from May 12-14 and is the last beta run of the title before its official launch on June 6, 2023. The event is named as such because game director Joe Shely, in a livestream, asked players to "slam our servers!" , adding “We need as many people to log in and check out Diablo 4 and play the game because we need to test our servers before launch.”

If you’re interested, the full system requirements for Ultra 4K Spec are below:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband connection

However, if that’s too much for your gaming PC, you’ll be happy to know that the system requirements for the minimum specs are far tamer:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband connection

Diablo 4’s new content will make 4K resolution worth it

‘Sever Slam’ weekend isn’t the only thing Diablo 4 is serving up. Recently, a fan on Twitter asked what the consequences would be if you died while playing the PvP hardcore mode . Global community development director Adam Fletcher responded with one word in a quote retweet: permadeath. Naturally, this sent ripples through the community, as the idea of risking permanently losing your carefully crafted player character for internet clout is both terrifying and alluring.

That’s not the only thing Blizzard is doing to kick things up a notch, with the company announcing that it would be adding quarterly updates to its story content, along with a free and premium Battle Pass. Story content will be accompanied by new features and mechanics, though it won’t count as DLC or expansion passes on its own.

It’s interesting to see that Blizzard is adding tons of unique and extensive content to Diablo 4, both at launch and for the foreseeable future after that. Hopefully, the Battle Pass and free content will continue to impress, and make running the game in 4K more than worth the effort.