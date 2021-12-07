Diablo 2 Resurrected gets DLSS support – but it isn’t all smooth slaying

You can teach an old dog new tricks it seems, as Diablo 2: Resurrected now supports DLSS on PCs with compatible Nvidia graphics cards.

Deep Learning Super Sampling lands with the game’s new 2.3 patch, as well as some smaller visual and audio tweaks. For the uninitiated, DLSS uses high-end Nvidia GPU Tensor Core AI processors to upscale the image quality of a game without the same knock to framerate performance you’d find if you were running the game at a native high resolution.

This of course is on top of Diablo 2: Resurrected already-enhanced visuals, which took the classic 20-year-odd game and modernized it for new PCs and games consoles.

But the implementation of DLSS still needs some work it seems. Players are reporting some blurriness being introduced to the game when applying the DLSS option, an unintended side effect. It’s possible that this could be rectified relatively quickly, as Diablo 2: Resurrected seems to be using an older version of the DLSS technology than is currently available.

An odd choice for DLSS?

Diablo 2: Resurrected seems like an unusual game to run through the rigors of DLSS processing. After all, the game is based on a 20-year-old 2D original, and even its remake requests only the most modest of system requirements. An Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+ processor, 6GB of RAM, 25GB of storage space and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 or ATI Radeon HD 4870 or better are all that’s needed to get a reasonable experience from the game.

But as we chase higher and higher resolutions, and 8K being the new lofty target to hit at 60fps frame rates, even games like Diablo can appreciate the help a little AI processing can give.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is a well-considered return to a much-loved title. In our 4-star Diablo 2: Resurrected review , we called it a “it’s a perfect, nostalgia-fuelled stepping stone towards Diablo 4’s ephemeral release date, and an excellent history lesson in a game that’s become the backbone blueprint for so many modern classics that have followed it.”