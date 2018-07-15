Dell EMC’s new DP4400 to offer up to 192TB of storage

Dell EMC this week revealed a data protection appliance targeting mid-sized organizations. The newly announced IDPA DP4400 features enterprise-class capabilities for backup, deduplication, replication and recovery.

The IDPA DP4400 aims to make data recovery both affordable as well as streamlined, with built-in cloud readiness features as well as long-term data retention to the cloud.

“For years, mid-size organizations haven’t quite had a comprehensive data protection solution that was sized and priced right for them,” said Beth Phalen, President, Data Protection, Dell EMC. “With the IDPA DP4400 there are no compromises. "

"We’re delivering a converged data protection solution that’s as simple to use as it is powerful —with support for the largest application ecosystem and expansion to the cloud. The IDPA DP4400 offers the right level of modern features and capabilities for mid-size data centers at the lowest cost to protect.”

Key features of the IDPA DP4400 include an easy-to-use HTML5 user interface, the ability to grow up to 96TB in place (up to 192TB in the cloud), as well as easier support for applications such as MySQL and support for multiple hypervisors such as VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V.

The IDPA DP4400 is optimized for VMware environments, allowing administrators to perform most common backup and recovery tasks directly from the native vSphere UI. It also provides faster VMware backups and recoveries, and more efficient networking and capacity with its leading deduplication and bandwidth utilization.