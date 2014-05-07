Dell unveils new Wyse desktop virtualization solutions

Dell has expanded its thin client and zero client portfolio with three additions to its Wyse cloud client-computing product range.

The new rigs, unveiled at Citrix Synergy 2014, include the Wyse 5000 series all-in-one thin client, the Wyse quad-display 7000 series thin client, and the Wyse Xenith 3 zero client for Citrix.

The Wyse 5000 series offers a multi-protocol all-in-one thin client with Dell's Wyse ThinOS, which it claims is virus-immune. It comes with a keyboard and mouse and offers enhanced security.

The Wyse 7000 series packs a quad-core processor and can support up to four displays, making it an ideal workstation for CAD engineers.

A wise choice

The Wyse Xenith 3 offers a dual-core System-on-Chip (SoC) with dual-band Wi-Fi and support for two high-definition displays. It is also certified for Citrix HDX environments.

"Cloud client-computing and desktop virtualization solutions continue to attract a broader array of customers across a more varied set of industries, so it's essential for vendors participating in this space to create a wide range of different products to meet all these various needs," said Bob O'Donnell, founder and chief analyst TECHnalysis Research.

"The new Dell Wyse end point products fit these diverse requirements, allowing companies who want virtual desktop solutions in everything from high-profile, design-critical locations like hotel lobbies, to high-performance, graphically intensive workload requirements like architecture or engineering firms, to find something that can fit their unique needs."

Prices for the Wyse Xenith 3, Wyse 5000, and Wyse 7000 start at $329 (£195, AU$350), $599 (£355, AU$640), and $729 (£430, AU$780) respectively. They will launch across the globe between May and June.