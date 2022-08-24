CityFibre hopes rebrand will drive awareness of full fibre

Audio player loading…

Full fibre network builder CityFibre has overhauled its brand identity as it continues its target of reaching eight million households by 2025. (opens in new tab)

The company does not offer retail broadband services to consumers or businesses and instead offers its network on a wholesale basis to more than 30 third-party providers, including TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen.

It hopes the new branding will drive awareness of the benefits of full fibre broadband when compared to copper-based services, including fibre to the cabinet (FTTC), which uses copper for the final part of the connection.

CityFibre broadband

CityFibre says it is already directly engaging with more than 2.5 million homes each month through its marketing activities, promoting the availability of its partners’ full fibre broadband services.

“Thanks to years of forced-reliance on outdated copper and cable networks, people across the country are underwhelmed, confused and mistrustful of the broadband industry,” said Dan Ramsay, CityFibre chief marketing officer.

“Given its importance to every aspect of our lives, we don’t believe that’s acceptable.

“That’s why we’re excited to unveil our new brand identity. It’s bold and straight-talking, designed to cut through, engage and inform people that the best way to improve their experience, is to change their network.

“As the UK’s undisputed full fibre challenger, we’re showing millions of people across the country how connecting to a CityFibre network can transform their experience of living and working online.”

CityFibre has now reached more than 1.9 million premises and is the UK’s third largest network infrastructure operator after BT Openreach and Virgin Media O2.