BlackBerry acquires Cylance for its intelligent security technology

In an effort to bolster its portfolio of security solutions, BlackBerry has announced that it has completed its acquisition of machine learning and AI-based security tech firm Cylance.

The deal will add valuable IP and technologies to BlackBerry's already extensive portfolio of security solutions for today's increasingly connected world.

Cylance utilizes advanced AI and ML algorithms to predict, detect and prevent both known and unknown threats which will help enhance both BlackBerry's QNX and Spark platforms for connected cars as well as various other IoT devices.

IoT and other connected devices are still relatively new which is why potential threats that can harm them remain largely unknown at this time. Advanced AI and ML algorithms, such as those developed by Cylance, can help predict and detect threats, making them a great addition to software platforms running on these emerging devices.

Cylance acquisition

In total, BlackBerry paid $1.4bn for Cylance which was founded in 2015 by former Intel and McAfee employees.

The company's founder Stuart McClure will continue to serve as the president of BlackBerry Cylance which will operate as a separate unit within BlackBerry.

BlackBerry's Executive Chairman and CEO, John Chen praised the acquisition in a statement explaining how Cylance's technology will help it achieve its goal of becoming the world's largest AI cybersecurity company, saying:

"Today BlackBerry took a giant step forward toward our goal of being the world's largest and most trusted AI-cybersecurity company. Securing endpoints and the data that flows between them is absolutely critical in today's hyperconnected world. By adding Cylance's technology to our arsenal of cybersecurity solutions we will help enterprises intelligently connect, protect and build secure endpoints that users can trust."

Via AnandTech