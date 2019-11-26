This Black Friday PS4 bundle comes with three amazing games for just $199

Walmart have knocked $100 off this PS4 Black Friday bundle ahead of the big day, cutting the price all the way down to just $199 this week. That's an amazing price on a brand new PS4 Slim console that bundles in some of the greatest titles of its generation for free. You can walk home with the 1TB version of the console, The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - an amazing saving on top-quality titles that let the PS4 itself shine.

For reference, a new 1TB console would usually carry a $299 price tag by itself so now really is the best time to jump on a new PlayStation if you've been holding off. With the combined price of the games included in this PS4 Black Friday bundle taken into account, you're actually only spending about $140 on the console itself. That's an amazing price, and one not to be missed this Black Friday.

The PS4 boasts one of the best libraries of first-party and exclusive titles in the gaming industry right now. Your $140 is getting you access to one of the highest performing catalogs of games available to console gamers right now, at an amazing price.

A 1TB PS4 Slim console will usually set you back around $299 by itself, so picking up this bundle that also includes three games on top is an amazing deal. These aren't just any games either, these PlayStation legends offer some of the best gaming on the console. The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition are all included in this PS4 Black Friday bundle, making this a must-buy for anyone who has been holding off for the right price.

While you're grabbing your brand new PlayStation, why not pick up a cheap PS Plus membership to get all your free monthly games and enjoy online play.