The best PS4 Pro games: push your console to its 4K HDR limits

UPDATE: We've added the upcoming and absolutely fantastic God of War to our list of the best PS4 Pro games. Hit the next slide for more information or read our in depth God of War review!

It might be one of the most powerful consoles on the market at the moment, but when it comes to games for the PS4, you might have to do some research before splashing the cash online or at your local retailer.

Why? We hear you ask. Well, it's because not all PS4 Pro games have been created equal.

Actually, for greater clarity, calling them PS4 Pro games isn’t quite accurate either - Sony’s mandated that all PlayStation 4 games going forward work on both the newest and oldest PS4 consoles. It means developers have to get creative in order to scale to both machines, something that some manage better than others, while some merely use it to firm up the performance of titles that stutter on the less powerful, older hardware.

But we’re not interested in stuttering missteps, or the disappointing 4K HUD improving half-assed updates to the likes of Overwatch. If you want to take advantage of the PS4 Pro in all its 4K or HDR glory, these are (on a technical level) the best games to show off your new console with.

Trying to decide which PS4 set-up to get? Watch Jon and Gerald discuss the differences between the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 VR.