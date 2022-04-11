Battlefield 2042 is losing players to an indie game that looks like Roblox

Audio player loading…

Battlefield 2042’s bug-riddled release has not gone down well with fans. As Dice’s multiplayer FPS continues to hemorrhage players and rollback content, many disappointed fans are looking for alternative games to fill their multiplayer FPS craving, and have struck upon one little-known, upcoming indie game to do just that.

Battlebit Remastered is as close to a Battlefield clone as you can get – if a little blockier. It transfers the series’ core, squad-based shooting loop into a world of blocky, low-poly visuals. It’s essentially Battlefield in the skin of Roblox – and players seem to love it.

The upcoming FPS hasn’t even launched yet but managed to attract 30,000 players to its latest public playtest (that’s according to the devs (opens in new tab), although SteamDB (opens in new tab) estimates a, still impressive, figure of 26,000). Originally scheduled to run for over 48 hours from April 8 to April 10, the playtest ended early after servers became unstable when the number of concurrent players skyrocketed.

Battlefield 2042, meanwhile, continues to attract a fraction of that player count. On PC, it drew a peak of only 2,000 active players (opens in new tab) during the same time period and hasn’t been able to reach 30,000 players since last December. It even dropped below 1,000 players on April 11. That’s not a great look for a blockbuster, triple-A game.

A Battlefield contender

It’s easy to see why Battlebit would be such a draw for players who are disappointed with Battlefield 2042. Even in its current beta state, it includes all the hallmarks of the series: massive multiplayer matches that pit up to 250 players against each other; land, air, and sea vehicles to control; and fully destructible environments that let you topple huge buildings.

The game gives you five classes to play – Assault, Medic, Engineer, Support, or Recon (a selection that’s been directly ripped from past Battlefield games) – which all come with particular gadgets and class-specific abilities. That’s particularly enticing for those who weren’t taken by BF 2042’s specialists system.

(Image credit: MrOkiDoki)

It also places a huge focus on squad communication, encouraging you to talk with your teammates over voice chat to coordinate assaults. Voice chat is also something that’s yet to be added to BF 2042.

Throw in the option to customize your weapons with specific scopes, magazines, and camouflages, as well as make tweaks to your individual soldier, and you’ve got a game that is as close to a mainline Battlefield entry as you could hope for.

(Image credit: MrOkiDoki)

In light of the persistent glitches that continue to plague Battlefield 2042, as well as the slow rollout of content, it’s not surprising that players are now holding out for a small indie game to deliver the kind of multiplayer experience they want.

As players on Reddit (opens in new tab) suggest, Battlebit is ticking all the right boxes, and its player count keeps growing with each playtest (opens in new tab) – a January playtest attracted 7,000 players, a February build drew 17,000, and the latest has added another 10,000 on top.

They might be waiting a while, though. Battlebit is due to release in early access sometime this year, but developer MrOkiDoki’s Studio hasn’t announced a specific date. Although you can play the current playtests for free, BattleBit’s developer says (opens in new tab) the game will launch in early access for $15.