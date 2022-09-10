Assassin's Creed Mirage is just one of three newly revealed games in the series

Audio player loading…

Following a landslide of leaks, Assassin’ Creed Mirage has finally been properly revealed, alongside a host of upcoming spin-offs.

Taking Ubisoft’s time-hopping series back to its roots, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is described as a stealth-focused, narrative-driven game that will release in 2023. TechRadar Gaming was given a few morsels of information during a recent press briefing, confirming most of the speculative details we’d heard about the game to be true.

As previous leaks have suggested, Mirage will follow Basim – a side character first introduced in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – as he journeys from common street thief to master assassin. Just as another batch of leaks predicted, it’ll be set in Iraq’s capital city of Baghdad, 20 years before the events of Valhalla.

Narrative director Sarah Beaulieu said the game will place a big emphasis on story and memorable characters. As is tradition with Assassins’ Creed games, a few historical figures will pop up as side characters, while The Expanse actress Shohreh Aghdashloo will provide the voice of Basim’s mentor.

Pre-ordering the game will net you access to the 40 Thieves side quest, an image of which had already leaked on Reddit (opens in new tab)earlier this month.

A load more Assassin’s Creed to come

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Mirage isn’t the only Assassin’s Creed project Ubisoft has in the pipeline. It's taking the stealthy, stabby series to Feudal Japan with a new game codenamed Red. Described as the next flagship title in the series after Mirage, it’ll be an open-world RPG that casts you as a shinobi (i.e. a ninja). It’s being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the studio behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Another Assassin’s Creed project codenamed Hexe was also revealed. Details are slim, but the game looks something like a folk horror take on Assassin’s Creed, with its twig-like logo reminding us of the Blair Witch Project. It’s being developed by Ubisoft Montreal, which created Assassin's Creed Valhalla. According to a leak from Try Hard Games (opens in new tab), it'll be set in 16th-century Europe during a wave of witch hunts.

A new mobile-exclusive Assassin’s Creed game is also in the works. Codenamed Jade, it will feature the usual gameplay you’d expect from an Assassin’s Creed title – as you parkour about an ancient city between bouts of melee combat – optimized for mobile. We also know it will be set in China and feature character customization.

Finally, Assassin’s Creed Infinity was touched on. Described as a “platform” that will unite all the Assassin’s games into one hub, Ubisoft is still being coy as to what exactly Infinity will look like. It did confirm, however, that it will involve a standalone multiplayer mode, reintroducing online play to the series for the first time since one of the best Assassin's Creed games, Black Flag. We've no more details on when Infinity might release.

Looking to the near future, Ubisoft said Valhalla will receive another free expansion. The Last Chapter is a free quest arc that ties up Valhalla’s loose ends and marks the end of Eivor’s story. It’ll release later this year.