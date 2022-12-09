After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel

Audio player loading…

Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released.

After a long, long, long wait, FromSoftware has at last revealed Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, and it looks stunning.

Set in the far future, in the previous games you took on the role of a mercenary, piloting an Armored Core mech for different warring corporations. the later games focused more on multiplayer battles, putting you into battle alongside a stack of other players to fight in big robot-filled battles. But the earlier games had singleplayer campaigns stuffed with exceptionally demanding mecha combat.

It's hard to tell for sure from the Armored Core 6 reveal trailer, but it appears the game is returning to its single-player roots. Certainly, the atmospheric cinematic doesn't feature Armored Cores en masse.

There are few details about the game, we know that it's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and that it will be out in 2023. Also, according to Armored Core's website (opens in new tab), and, keep in mind this is all through Google Translate, you will be able to assemble your own mecha and take the machine into open battlefields. So, so far, so Armored Core.

We'll learn more about the game in the coming months, especially as Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is due out next year.