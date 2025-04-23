Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: US stock goes live tomorrow, all the best links and retailers to check, and the latest on UK stock

Finally, US Switch 2 pre-orders are nearly live! After a bit of a wait, Nintendo only recently confirmed that US pre-orders will start on April 24 - that's tomorrow!

What a time to be alive! And what a tortuous wait that was for our American (and Canadian) readers. Up until now, we've only been able to cover the UK pre-order situation, but we're in touching distance of everyone being able to get in on the action.

Right now, the US situation is all quiet ahead of pre-orders starting tomorrow - only a matter of hours - but we're getting in ahead of time to offer all the best information and retailer links so you can both get in position early, and strike fast when things kick off.

In the UK, we've seen what retailers can do when they can go weapons hot on pre-orders with a relatively steady stream of stock at multiple retailers. That's no longer the case in the UK, however, as stock is hard to come by with only flashes of stock appearing at Amazon so far today (April 23).

As a quick reminder, a Switch 2 console by itself will cost $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99, and the official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World will sell for $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99.

However, with US pre-orders opening soon, we're going to be casting a wider net across both sides of the Atlantic in order to help you get your Switch 2 pre-order locked down. Given we've tracked stock shortages for years now and are experts in how to find the best deals or rarest tech, you can have confidence in all the links and information we have here.

NOTE: Remember that US Switch 2 pre-orders will begin tomorrow, April 24, at varying times, which we've included below where appropriate.

Live at 12am ET Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart Walmart will go live with it's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders at 12am midnight on April 24 (that's tonight). It also promises delivery by 9am or sooner on the day of release, so this is the place to go if you want to get playing as soon as possible on June 5.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 haven't started just yet at Amazon. When stock drops, though, we don't expect it to last long, so you'll want to move fast to secure your console.

Live at 12am ET Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at target.com Target will have Switch 2 pre-order stock live from midnight tonight (12am on April 24), so get into position early and get ready as the retailer itself expects stock to sell extremely quickly.

Register interest Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com If you've registered your interest at the US My Nintendo Store, then keep an eye on your emails for an invite to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2. There are some very specific requirements to meet in order to be chosen, but if you meet them, this could be the smoothest way to get your console.

Live at 11am ET Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at GameStop GameStop will begin its pre-orders from 11am ET on April 24. It'll likely be a popular destination as a video game specialist retailer and with its brick-and-mortar stores, as well as its trade-in offers.

Live at 12am ET Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy Best Buy has a nice landing page up with loads of ready-made bundles all listed as 'coming soon', ready for when it goes live at 12am ET on April 24.

Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg We haven't seen anything from Newegg yet, but even though it's a PC-first gaming retailer, we have seen more and more console gear available there so it's worth a try when things kick off.

Nintendo Switch 2: at antonline Antonline is a rank outsider right now for Switch 2 pre-orders, but the retailer usually gets in on the action at some point, so it might be one to keep in the maybe pile. It usually goes big on bundles, too, so that could be an attractive element if it wraps up some of the accessories too.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK complete pre-order listings

Currently unavailable Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon Amazon had stock of both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle recently, but now, sadly, it seems as though it no longer has inventory, instead displaying a 'Currently unavailable' stock level. Always worth bookmarking and checking, though.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos Argos held stock of the console and Mario Kart Bundle regularly at the beginning of the pre-order phase, but hasn't seen stock for a while now.

Sold out Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk Very's Switch 2 bundles have now sold out for the time being - we'll let you know as soon as it has more stock.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at The Game Collection The Game Collection was live with the standard console offering and the Mario Kart World bundle briefly in the past couple of weeks but has now sold out.

One bundle back in stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at EE EE had one of its chunkiest bundles back in stock about 10 days ago, but now hasn't seen anything for a while. This is definitely a retailer to keep to hand, though.

Live now by invite Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK The official My Nintendo Store should still be live with pre-orders to anyone who received an invitation to pre-order via email. Keep checking the inboxes, and we'll also keep our fingers crossed that Nintendo loosens the criteria soon.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at John Lewis John Lewis has all its listing pages up for Switch 2 consoles and accessories, but only the accessories are able to be pre-ordered right now - the console has all gone with the retailer listing launch date (June 5) as the next opportunity.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at JD Williams Not a retailer I'd expected to cover or include, but given it had stock soon after pre-orders went live, it's another one worth keeping to hand!

Register interest & pre-order in store Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Currys Mobile Currys is currently only taking in-store pre-orders, so you can click through here to find your closest store in order to do so. There's no sign of online pre-orders starting yet, however, so if that's your preferred option, then you'll want to keep this link bookmarked instead and check regularly.

Sold out Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo went early with its offer to take registrations of interest in the Switch 2, and it remains a viable retailer option, when its stock returns.

Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Ebuyer The PC-focused retailer has popped up with two of its own listing pages for the Switch 2, and offered stock fleetingly last week, so it is absolutely worth throwing into the mix for future checking and restocks in the UK.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at hmv.com HMV had a restock of both the standalone and the Mario Kart bundle on the morning (UK time) of April 10 - but sold out incredibly quickly, sadly. Still, it's another option to have in the pocket.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at GAME UK Game's pre-order pages are no longer even present on its website, which is a shame. That could be it for consoles, but it might well have the suite of accessories available, so worth a check for those.