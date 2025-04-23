Live
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: US stock goes live tomorrow, all the best links and retailers to check, and the latest on UK stock
Switch 2 is nearly a go in the US!
Finally, US Switch 2 pre-orders are nearly live! After a bit of a wait, Nintendo only recently confirmed that US pre-orders will start on April 24 - that's tomorrow!
What a time to be alive! And what a tortuous wait that was for our American (and Canadian) readers. Up until now, we've only been able to cover the UK pre-order situation, but we're in touching distance of everyone being able to get in on the action.
Right now, the US situation is all quiet ahead of pre-orders starting tomorrow - only a matter of hours - but we're getting in ahead of time to offer all the best information and retailer links so you can both get in position early, and strike fast when things kick off.
In the UK, we've seen what retailers can do when they can go weapons hot on pre-orders with a relatively steady stream of stock at multiple retailers. That's no longer the case in the UK, however, as stock is hard to come by with only flashes of stock appearing at Amazon so far today (April 23).
As a quick reminder, a Switch 2 console by itself will cost $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99, and the official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World will sell for $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99.
However, with US pre-orders opening soon, we're going to be casting a wider net across both sides of the Atlantic in order to help you get your Switch 2 pre-order locked down. Given we've tracked stock shortages for years now and are experts in how to find the best deals or rarest tech, you can have confidence in all the links and information we have here.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - US Quick Links
NOTE: US Switch 2 pre-orders go live on April 24 - that's tomorrow!
- Walmart: pre-orders live at midnight ET on April 24
- Amazon: pre-orders live soon - no page yet
- Target: pre-orders live at midnight ET, April 24
- GameStop: stock going live at 11am on April 24
- My Nintendo Store: register for an invite to preorder
- Best Buy: pre-orders going live at midnight ET, April 24
- Newegg: no announcements yet
- Antonline: no announcements yet
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK Quick Links
- Amazon: bundle and console pre-orders out of stock
- Argos: stock sold out
- Very: pre-orders sold out
- The Game Collection: sold out
- EE Store: out of stock
- My Nintendo Store: pre-orders by invitation are live
- Currys: pre-order in-store and register for updates
- John Lewis: console out of stock
- ShopTo: pre-orders currently sold out
- ebuyer: stock 'coming soon'
- JD Williams: stock sold out
- HMV: sold out
- Game: console pre-roders out of stock
- Smyths Toys: pre-orders out of stock
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - UK complete pre-order listings
Amazon had stock of both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle recently, but now, sadly, it seems as though it no longer has inventory, instead displaying a 'Currently unavailable' stock level. Always worth bookmarking and checking, though.
Argos held stock of the console and Mario Kart Bundle regularly at the beginning of the pre-order phase, but hasn't seen stock for a while now.
Very's Switch 2 bundles have now sold out for the time being - we'll let you know as soon as it has more stock.
The Game Collection was live with the standard console offering and the Mario Kart World bundle briefly in the past couple of weeks but has now sold out.
EE had one of its chunkiest bundles back in stock about 10 days ago, but now hasn't seen anything for a while. This is definitely a retailer to keep to hand, though.
The official My Nintendo Store should still be live with pre-orders to anyone who received an invitation to pre-order via email. Keep checking the inboxes, and we'll also keep our fingers crossed that Nintendo loosens the criteria soon.
John Lewis has all its listing pages up for Switch 2 consoles and accessories, but only the accessories are able to be pre-ordered right now - the console has all gone with the retailer listing launch date (June 5) as the next opportunity.
Not a retailer I'd expected to cover or include, but given it had stock soon after pre-orders went live, it's another one worth keeping to hand!
Currys is currently only taking in-store pre-orders, so you can click through here to find your closest store in order to do so. There's no sign of online pre-orders starting yet, however, so if that's your preferred option, then you'll want to keep this link bookmarked instead and check regularly.
ShopTo went early with its offer to take registrations of interest in the Switch 2, and it remains a viable retailer option, when its stock returns.
The PC-focused retailer has popped up with two of its own listing pages for the Switch 2, and offered stock fleetingly last week, so it is absolutely worth throwing into the mix for future checking and restocks in the UK.
HMV had a restock of both the standalone and the Mario Kart bundle on the morning (UK time) of April 10 - but sold out incredibly quickly, sadly. Still, it's another option to have in the pocket.
Game's pre-order pages are no longer even present on its website, which is a shame. That could be it for consoles, but it might well have the suite of accessories available, so worth a check for those.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Nintendo confirms pre-order times at retailers - available "while supplies last"
Nintendo of America has posted on X / Twitter stating - or confirming, really - that pre-orders will indeed start at some select retailers at 12am ET on April 24 / 9pm PT.
When you click on the link provided though, it does also state - perhaps concerningly - that it'll be "while supplies last"...
I reckon we could see some serious interest tomorrow with fierce competition...
Pre-order #NintendoSwitch2 from select retailers starting 4/24 at 12am ET | 4/23 at 9pm PT.
How best to get prepared for US stock drops...
We will post about this more than once in the run-up to US pre-order stock dropping live, but there are definitely some measures and steps you can take during the rest of today in order to get yourself in prime position.
My colleague, Rhys, has written up an immensely helpful quickfire guide with seven things you can do before and as stock goes live.
From updating and maintaining retailer accounts, to keeping it right here with our live pre-order coverage, there's plenty in the below article to get your teeth into.
Is the upgrade worth it for you?
The Nintendo Switch 2 boasts loads of advantages over the original Nintendo Switch, including a better, larger screen, significantly increased graphical power, and new features like the Joy-Con 2 mouse mode.
If you're currently weighing up whether the Nintendo Switch 2 is worth the upgrade, then consider reading our detailed comparison below while we wait for US pre-orders to kick off in earnest tomorrow.
Our comparison article goes through the price, specs, design, features, and more, using a combination of thorough research and our own hands-on testing of both consoles.
What are you hoping for, and how are you going to play it?
What are our US readers hoping for tomorrow? How are you planning to go about nailing your unit?
Let us know by tagging us in a post on X / Twitter and for a chance to appear in our live coverage!
What happened about the US price of the Switch 2?
When Nintendo delayed US pre-orders die to US tariff uncertainty, we all thought we'd be staring at a big ol' price hike right in the face.
Luckily that's been confirmed to not be the case for the console itself, but the accessories were not so lucky...
In short, almost all the Switch 2 accessories got a five dollar price rise, which is not inconsiderable, especially given the knock on effect this may have on Switch 2 pre-order bundles. The full list of price changes is as follows:
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: was $79.99, now $84.99
- Joy-Con 2 controller pair: was $89.99, now $94.99
- Switch 2 Camera: was $49.99, now $54.99
- Switch 2 Dock Set: was $109.99, now $119.99
- Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip: was $34.99, now $39.99
- Joy-Con 2 Strap: was $12.99, now $13.99
- Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set: was $19.99, now $24.99
- Switch 2 Carry Case + Screen Protector: was, $34.99, now $39.99
- Switch 2 All-in-One Carry Case: was $79.99, now $84.99
- Switch 2 AC Adapter: was $29.99, now $34.99
What about the UK?
While the excitement and anticipation in the US will be reaching fever pitch given the delay to Switch 2 pre-orders in North America, what's the latest in the UK?
The UK has had its pre-order window open since the Switch 2 Direct on April 2, with plenty of retailers going live and offering stock regularly. As of right now, stock is unavailable everywhere, but today we have seen stock at Amazon UK available for purchasing, for a short while, anyway.
Everywhere else has been quiet, but we always recommend sitting on the links of previous stock drops, so here it is.
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: £429.99 at Amazon UK (out of stock)
We know some specific times for US pre-orders
A huge detail for those in the US is that, as well as the date of April 24, we also know the exact time that Switch 2 pre-orders are dropping at a few retailers.
Sometimes with stock drops or pre-orders, we only get a date, so we are left guessing as to the actual time - could it be midnight? What about business hours? Luckily, that's not the case this time, and we know the times at the following retailers:
- Walmart: Live at midnight ET on April 24
- Target: Live at midnight ET, April 24
- GameStop: Live at 11am on April 24
- Best Buy: Live at midnight ET, April 24
Hello!
Here we are again, fellow Switch 2 pre-order stock hunters - but with one key difference...
Nigh is the time for US Switch 2 pre-orders to go live, and we're only hours away from stateside gamers to lock down their Switch 2 console ahead of the machine's June 5 launch.
I'm a seasoned gaming hardware stock chaser and finder, and I am here to guide you through the potential chaos and give you all the best information and links that you need to have the best chance of securing your unit.
Let's begin with what we know so far as we clockwatch until the calendar ticks over to April 24...