SoGoCX review

SoGoCX is digital customer experience (CX) management platform, aka, survey tool, that helps you gather information about your customers’ experience with your business. The resulting insights allow you to implement better processes for managing customer relationships and thus improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

SoGoSurvey is the company behind SoGoCx, and it also offers an employee experience platform and tools for designing surveys and online quizzes. The company was founded in 2013 by Hamid Farooqui and Suhail Farooqui, with headquarters in Herndon, VA as well as offices in Mumbai, India, and Dubai in the UAE.

Plans and Pricing

At this time, SoGoSurvey does not list prices for its CX product. To obtain a customized quote, you can request one from the SoGoSurvey sales team.

(Image credit: SoGoCX)

Features

Customer experience management relies heavily on gathering information from users, so the biggest feature of SoGoSurvey’s CX platform is the variety of surveys available for your use. To help you collect user data, you will have access to surveys focusing on things like:

Customer Experience

Customer Satisfaction

Customer Retention

Product Evaluation

Customer Service

Customer Feedback

All of these surveys are designed to help you support the CX evaluation process, whose phases include project planning, gathering customer experience data, integrating the customer experience data with your business operations data, analyzing your data, and acting on your discoveries.

(Image credit: SoGoCX)

If, however, none of the pre-defined surveys meet your needs, you can create one yourself, writing your own questions and/or drawing some from a question bank.

You can send these surveys to your users across multiple channels, including email, SMS messages, mobile apps, and more. As your users respond, the platform collects and stores the data, which you can then use to tailor your system or generate and distribute custom reports providing insights into your customers’ experience.

SoGoCX also includes numerous automation tools so that you can gather data and store it with little input from you. If you want to use your data elsewhere, you can take advantage of the included integrations (e.g., Google Analytics, Salesforce, Zapier) to export data.

SoGoCX also offers an API, so if you have a more technical background, you can pull raw data from SoGoCX for use in your own systems.

Interface and In Use

The SoGoCX interface includes several features (such as editable templates and question banks) to help you create custom surveys, but those who want full control over the design and appearance of their surveys can integrate with the SoGoSurvey API to gather user responses to survey questions.

The foundation of this CX platform is comprised of user surveys. Though you are welcome to design your own surveys from scratch, SoGoSurvey users can get started with professionally designed survey templates. With these, all you have to do is update the questions included.

(Image credit: SoGoCX)

To manage your surveys and view your data, SoGoCX offers a speciality dashboard that lets you track customer satisfaction via a variety of tables, charts, and graphs.

Support

SoGoSurvey offers its customers 24/7 support via email, telephone, or the provided contact form. The company promises to respond within one hour of receiving your request, though experience shows you’ll likely get a response within 20 minutes.

In terms of self-help resources, there is a searchable SoGoSurvey CX User Guide that breaks down the product by key areas (e.g., Dashboard, Design, Customize). The individual guides are well-written and fairly in-depth, though the company doesn’t offer anything like a Quickstart. Thus, you will need to figure out the right path to getting up and running by yourself.

(Image credit: SoGoCX)

The Competition

There are many ways to gather CX information. While SoGoCX focuses primarily on the data you collect via surveys, some companies use other methods, such as collecting information on how users behave (e.g., what they do when they are on your website).

IBM’s Tealeaf platform allows you to gather CX data for your mobile websites and apps. Its features include the ability to “replay” what your customers do (this is a browser-level recording that follows a user through your site). Tealeaf’s focus is on monitoring, so you may need to look for other tools (e.g., analytics suites) that will help you process the data you collect.

Meanwhile, NICE’s Satmetrix is similar to SoGoCX, offering you the ability to build and send out advanced surveys. Unlike SoGoCX, it focuses mostly on net promoter score (NPS) metrics to measure customer loyalty and satisfaction (SoGoCX also provides such information, but includes functionality for other types of customer satisfaction measurements too).

Final Verdict

If you are interested in sending out surveys to collect information about your customers’ experience with your business and its website, SoGoCX might be the option for you.

There are other, cheaper survey tools (e.g., Google Surveys), but what makes SoGoCX a good choice over these is its included data management, analytics, and reporting tools. The downside, however, is that SoGoCX offers a limited number of third-party integrations; if SoGoCX doesn’t offer an integration you want, you will have to rely on Zapier to help you set it up.

Ultimately, if what you want is an all-in-one CX management solution (or as close to an all-in-one solution as possible), SoGoCX might well be the choice for you.