Fossil Q Marshal India review

Fossil Q Marshal has a proper 'watch' like design and build, but the 'smart' factor is quite limited to basic Android Wear features. It is a great option for those who are looking for a conventional watch that cuts-down the need of pulling out your smartphone over and over again.

Renowned watchmaker Fossil has received enough praise for its analog watches. The company expanded its business to smartwatches in 2015, making sure they don’t lag behind in the race to smarter future. Fossil brought Q series smartwatches to India in October last year, competing with the likes of Apple, Moto, Huawei, Samsung.

Fossil Q Marshal is the freshest product in the Q series line-up and costs Rs 21,995. Looking at the competing smartwatches, the price seems reasonable as most of them are priced around the same price range. Also, we cannot ignore that Fossil is a premium watchmaker with impactful brand image.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Watch review

I have been using the Q Marshal for over 40 days; it feels like an Android Wear watch but the design and looks are something that make it remarkable. My experience with the smartwatch was more on the positive side, but frankly, I am not a very big fan of Android Wear UI.

The Q Marshal comes in three variants—Dark brown, Black and Silver. Brown and Black variants come with a leather strap, while the Silver one has a classic metal band. I am using the Silver variant of the smartwatch.

Design and Build Quality

It comes with a silver metal dial and a matching metal strap, which obviously makes it slightly bulky but it has all the class of a traditional watch. The dial looks quite similar to the one on Samsung Gear S2 but there are some changes in the craftwork, and it does not rotate either. The size of the dial is of 45mm diameter and 14mm thick, which seems perfect for most of the users. It is neither too small, nor too big like the Moto 360.

If you are someone who likes a classical metal design similar to a conventional watch, then this design will surely satisfy you. Q Marshal is bulky too, which gives it a rugged and solid feel of a classic watch. It is made up of stainless steel but it looks more like a polished metal. One fact that I loved about the watch is that it didn’t scratch even after I accidentally rubbed it against rough surface a couple of times. It further comes with IP67 rating, which makes it water-resistant. However, it is not made for swimmer so think twice before dipping it in water.

The quality of the strap is top-notch; it stays free at joints and doesn’t get locked at odd angles. It has a push button latch which is smooth and easy to use, but the outer cap got some scratches after sometime.