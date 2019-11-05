Fasthosts review

There's a lengthy list of products, some offering good value, but others are limited and the shared hosting was slow in our testing. Fasthosts could still be a smart choice for some, but test it carefully before you commit.

Fasthosts was founded in 1999 by Andrew Michael, originally as part of an A-Level school project, but it grew so rapidly he was able to sell it for £61.5 million (around $75 million) only seven years later. These days Fasthosts is owned by United Internet, the German parent company of 1&1, although the two companies maintain their own product ranges.

Fasthosts’ shared hosting plans start with the baseline Ignite, priced at £2.50 ($3.20) plus VAT per month for year one, and £5 ($6.45) afterwards. This supports only one website using a maximum 10GB web space, and there's no SSL, but you do get unlimited bandwidth, a free one-year domain registration and some welcome bonuses elsewhere.

Those added boons include unlimited 100MB mailboxes (you get 5 x 2GB accounts), unlimited email forwarders, unlimited FTP accounts, unlimited subdomains, and ‘OneClick’ installation of WordPress and other top apps.

The mid-range Momentum plan – priced at £7 ($9) plus VAT per month for the first year, £10 ($12.90) monthly afterwards – bumps up some of these allocations, with 20GB of web space, 20 x 1GB databases (up from 2), 100 x 2GB mailboxes and support for hosting up to three websites.

The plan also adds a dedicated SSL certificate, though it's free for the first year only. Momentum customers have less sites installed on their servers, reducing the competition for resources, and intelligent load balancing works to boost speeds.

(Image credit: Fasthosts)

If you need lots of space or bandwidth then this might seem a little expensive, especially as some providers offer unlimited storage and bandwidth on even their most limited accounts (A2Hosting's Lite plan does this from $2.96 a month). At Fasthosts, even the high-end Ultimate account increases the key limits, but doesn't lift them entirely: 100 websites, 120GB web space, 120 x 1GB databases, 1090 x 2GB mailboxes.

Support is available 24/7 via ticket and telephone, but the live chat hours are little more than working hours (9am-6pm BST/ GMT, Monday to Friday).

A 30-day money-back guarantee protects your fees for basic hosting plans (shared, WordPress, website builder and eShop), but doesn't cover the VPS range, dedicated servers and other high-end plans. Check out the small print if you're concerned.

Closing an account is more difficult than you might expect, too. It can only be done by calling the cancellations team on a UK phone number, and they're only available Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 5:30pm GMT. You've not realized until Friday night, and your money-back guarantee period expires over the weekend? Well, that’s unfortunate, isn’t it…

(Image credit: Fasthosts)

WordPress, servers, more

We were happy to see FastHosts add WordPress hosting to its range, but the company is taking a very different approach to the big-name competition. While other web hosts typically offer high-end plans with custom WordPress speed optimizations and other advanced features, Fasthosts’ plan is a bare-essentials product which aims to hit the lowest possible price.

Spending £3.24 ($4.18) per month over the first year (£6.49 – $8.37 – afterwards) gets you 10GB storage, 1 x 1GB database, 5 x 2GB storage, a free domain and free SSL for a year.

That's a limited spec, and there are no more expensive plans with more resources or features. Instead, Fasthosts gives you a discount if you add support for extra sites. Buying 2-4 sites cuts the price to £2.49 ($3.20) each, opt for five and it's just £1.99 ($2.57) each, or £9.95 ($12.85) a month. (All prices are for year one only, and double on renewal, which is obviously something to bear in mind).

It's an interesting approach, but if you're looking to manage multiple sites, there may be better ways to do so. A2Hosting's Swift plan supports unlimited websites, storage and email accounts for $3.70 a month over the first three years, $9.99 afterwards. And if you outgrow this starter plan, the company's managed WordPress hosting adds site staging, a free Jetpack license, WP-CLI and more from $9.78 a month ($24.46 on renewal).

Other options include a drag-and-drop website from £5 ($6.45) a month for a very basic package (25 templates only, maximum 10 pages per site), £10 ($12.90) for a more capable plan with unlimited pages, 100 templates, SEO tools and a PayPal-powered store. It's a reasonable package, but IONOS Website Builder includes extra features and a more capable store for $15 billed monthly, no long-term contract required.

Fasthosts VPS plans are fair value. An unmanaged 1 vCPU, 1GB RAM, 40GB storage, unlimited traffic setup costs £2.49 ($3.20) for the first six months of a 12-month contract, £4.99 ($6.45) afterwards. Unusually, Windows hosting is available for the same price.

Dedicated servers are reasonably priced, too, with products starting from £30 ($39) a month for the first six months, £60 ($78) afterwards. That 'only' gets you a 3.5GHz 4 core CPU with 16GB RAM, but traffic is unlimited, there's a choice of data centers (UK, US, Spain, Germany), and again, Windows hosting is available at the same price.

(Image credit: Fasthosts)

Getting started

Signing up with Fasthosts is easy. Choose a plan, provide all the usual contact details, pay whatever you owe (card and PayPal are accepted) and your account is activated right away.

The Fasthosts dashboard has a cluttered interface, almost none of which was relevant to us.

A left-hand sidebar listed 14 categories of hosting products and tools, for instance. We'd bought one product, and we really didn't need to see the rest of the range.

The first panel on the page displayed our name, email address and phone number. We know these details already, thanks; reminders aren't required.

Ten further upselling panels try to persuade users to register new domains, add hosted emails, sign up for a backup plan or buy new hosting products (WordPress, Website Builder, VPS, Dedicated, more).

That's a lot of distractions, but eventually we figured out that if we ignored most of these, clicked Hosting and chose our new plan, we would finally get access to Fasthosts' site management features.

(Image credit: Fasthosts)

Creating a site

Fasthosts doesn't offer cPanel with its regular shared hosting, instead including a custom dashboard of its own.

There's a reasonable amount of functionality on offer – email account management, databases, FTP, SSH and more – and some of the tools (like the DNS manager) have a lot of features.

The interface is cluttered, awkward and unfamiliar, though, and some areas are significantly trickier to use than they need to be.

With the average cPanel setup, for instance, launching File Manager gets you an Explorer-type window where it's easy to create folders, then upload, reorganize and edit files.

But with Fasthosts, opening the File Manager gets you prompts for your FTP username, password, initial directory and preferred FTP mode (binary or automatic).

What's that? You don't know the password, or what those FTP modes mean? No problem, the extensive Help text next to the panel will tell you, surely...

Okay – maybe not.

We tried connecting with our master FTP user; didn't work. Created a new user; didn't work. Entered the details into the FTP client FileZilla; didn't work. Followed the FileZilla tutorial in the Help site; didn't work.

Along the way, we noticed various other issues. Fasthosts doesn't appear to support secure FTP, meaning that your username, password and files are always sent in plain text. And searching for relevant help in Fasthosts' knowledgebase returned all kinds of dated content, including advice on uploading your website using iWeb (an Apple website creator which was killed off coming on for a decade ago now)

Fortunately, there are easier site-building options. For example, an Installatron-powered One-Click Installer can automate setup for WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, PrestaShop, phpBB and around 150 other top apps. Most hosts provide Softaculous, which gives you more than 400 apps to choose from, but Installatron has more options and features, and should cover most users.

(The Fasthosts control panel includes a separate Install WordPress button. Would this launch some enhanced setup wizard, we wondered? No – it just opened the same One-Click Installer page, without even selecting WordPress as a default.)

There's also a control panel option to launch the goMobi Mobile Website Builder, but this is only available as an upgrade, priced from £2.99 ($3.86) a month or £29.38 ($38) paid annually.

While there's enough functionality to get by, just about, there are better deals elsewhere.

For example, Tsohost's Startup plan includes more storage space, free SSL, standard cPanel site management and support for hosting up to three websites.

(Image credit: Fasthosts)

Support

Fasthosts’ support site is absolutely stuffed with resources, including a searchable knowledgebase, downloadable manuals, a system status page, a Community site and more.

There are plenty of articles, too. We searched for 'WordPress' and got 60 matches, covering everything from first steps (logging in to the admin portal) to more advanced and troubleshooting topics (accessing your files via SSH, how to respond to specific error messages), with even popular plugins covered (for example help on getting started with Jetpack).

Article quality is a little variable. Some of the tutorials include genuinely helpful step-by-step guidance, others are dated, a few are seriously limited. For instance, you might think the topic 'Troubleshooting new websites' could fill a book, but here it covers only two topics: diagnosing 'HTTP Error 403' messages, and why you might not see changes to your website.

Help from a real live human is available via live chat, but only during office hours, unfortunately: 9am to 6pm GMT, Monday to Friday.

There's 24/7 support via email and telephone, though. We called and asked about our FTP issue and a friendly operator gave us sensible advice and recommended further diagnostic steps if that didn't work. The agent clearly took ownership of the problem, and made it clear that Fasthosts would work with us until it was fixed.

(Image credit: Uptime.com)

Performance

To round off the review, we embarked on a simple benchmarking test to measure the performance of our Fasthosts' server.

After setting up a simple WordPress site, we configured Uptime.com to monitor its availability and response time from multiple points around the globe, at five-minute intervals, for 7 days, a total of more than 2,000 checks.

Uptime.com reported three outages totaling around 21 minutes. That's not long – it's 99.77% uptime – but still a little disappointing for short-term testing (most hosts have no outages at all).

Average response time was poor at 689ms. Simple static websites typically achieve 200-300ms on this test, and although generating a WordPress page requires more resources, Cloudways' equivalent WordPress installation averaged 299ms.

Response times varied widely, too, ranging from 458ms up to a lengthy 1.93 seconds. This suggests strong competition for resources from other sites on our server, and that sometimes there's not enough to go around.

While these results aren't great – okay, they're poor – keep in mind that they reflect Fasthosts' most basic shared hosting only. Upgrading to a higher plan gets you more resources, and could deliver very different results.

Final verdict

Fasthosts has an extensive product range with some low headline prices, and helpful 24/7 telephone support. But some plans are very limited, we had some annoying technical issues, and the company's own control panel isn't a patch on cPanel. Check out Fasthosts if a specific plan suits you needs, but otherwise there are better web hosts around.