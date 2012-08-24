One in two businesses will experience data loss this year

A survey by data recovery business Kroll Ontrack revealed almost one in two businesses (49%) reported experiencing some type of data loss in the last year. But those adopting cloud as a storage media are least likely to experience any data loss compared to conventional media storage.

When the data loss figures are broken down Kroll found that fifty-five percent of data was lost from a traditional storage device in contrast to 26 per cent who reported a data loss from a virtual environment, and just 3 per cent who reported a loss from the cloud and 16 per cent who experienced data loss from both a virtual environment as well as the cloud.

When asked about their cloud provider's ability to properly handle data loss incidents, only 29 per cent revealed a lack of confidence, compared to 55 per cent of respondents in 2011.

Robert Winter, Chief Engineer, Kroll Ontrack UK warned that while cloud is safer than other storage it's still not a perfect solution. "If there is anything that technology has taught us, it is that data loss can occur in any environment, regardless of the specific technology. The key to minimising a data loss risk and successfully recovering from a loss is asking the right questions prior to adopting a new storage medium and amending your policies and procedures accordingly."

Only 33 per cent of businesses test their data recovery plans

The study also revealed that only 33 per cent of businesses test their data recovery plans, and just 17 per cent of respondents revealed that they test their data recovery plan regularly to validate technical and personnel readiness against cloud or virtual data loss technical recovery capabilities and 13 per cent responded that they do not have a data recovery plan.