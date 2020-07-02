VMware snaps up Datrium for hybrid cloud disaster recovery

VMware's acquisition spree continues as the company has announced that it will acquire the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) firm Datrium for an undisclosed sum.

Hybrid cloud has become increasingly popular with organizations that sometimes have thousands of applications. However, securing and maintaining these apps in hybrid cloud environments often proves to be quite difficult.

With its latest acquisition, VMware plans to expand the current state of its VMware Site Recovery DRaaS offering with Datrium's cost-optimized DRaaS solution. This will help its customers build hybrid clouds by combining the infrastructure and operations of VMware Cloud with Datrium DRaaS to reduce the cost and complexity of business continuity.

Disaster recovery as a service

According to IDC's Worldwide Data Protection as a Service Forecast for 2019-2023, DRaaS is the fastest growing segment for data protection use cases with a $4.5bn market growing at 15 percent CAGR.

After the deal closes following regulatory approval, Datrium's disaster recovery service will expand on the existing VMware Site Recovery DRaaS solution with a cost-optimized option. The company's DRaaS solution already delivers an end-to-end cloud driven user experience in VMware Cloud on AWS.

In a blog post announcing the acquisition, Datrium's CEO Tim Page explained how the deal would allow it to accelerate its plans to support all major cloud platforms, saying:

“Data protection and cost-effective cloud-native disaster recovery is core to our mission at Datrium, and it’s never been more important to our customers. By joining forces with VMware, we’ll be able to accelerate our roadmap plans to support all the major cloud platforms, work with a broader partner community, including more than 4,400 members of the VMware Cloud Provider Program, and deliver more innovation faster.”

Via ZDNet