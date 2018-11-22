Nokia creates Access Networks Division for end-to-end 5G

Nokia is reorganising its internal structure and leadership team with the creation of a new Access Network Division which it believes will help it gain a greater share of the market for 5G equipment.

The idea is that by bringing its mobile and fixed network divisions into a single business unit, Nokia can emphasise the value of its end-to-end capabilities to mobile operators.

The heads of mobile and fixed will report to a new President of Access Networks, who will be appointed in the new year.

Nokia 5G

Tommi Uitto, a 23-year veteran of Nokia, is the company’s new President of Mobile Networks, replacing Marc Rouanne who will leave the company. A head of Fixed Networks is still to be announced.

"Nokia has a unique advantage in the 5G era with its end-to-end portfolio," said Rajeev Suri, . "By creating a single Access Networks organization that includes both fixed and mobile, we can improve our customer focus, simplify our management structure, and more efficiently leverage our full portfolio.

“Tommi is a strong leader with the right background in both sales and product development and I am pleased that he has accepted this role. He brings deep credibility from across the telecommunications industry and a proven ability to drive product leadership and business performance.”

Nokia will compete with the likes of Huawei, Ericsson and Samsung in the 5G network equipment market, with the company hoping demand for next generation networks will boost its revenue sheet as 4G equipment sales slow.

Additionally, Nokia expects its patents to generate €3 in royalty payments for every 5G smartphone sold.